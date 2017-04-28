More than 20 sex offenders fail to report address changes now facing charges

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MICH. - Over a dozen sex offenders in Muskegon county are now facing new charges after authorities checked to see if they were actually living where they were registered.

Now, 23 registered offenders are facing charges after failing to report an address change, according to a release from the Muskeon County Sheriff's Office.

In total, 391 addresses in Muskegon County were visited by police. The department says 94 percent of the offenders were complying with the law, and living at their registered addresses.

The others who did not report their address changes are now considered absconders, and are facing potential four-year felonies if convicted.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV