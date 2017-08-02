Mother accused of infant's death will undergo competency exam

(Photo: Kent County Jail)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A young mother charged in the death of her six-month-old son has been ordered to undergo a competency exam.

22-year-old Lovily Johnson is charged with felony murder and first-degree child abuse in the death of Noah Johnson.

The boy had already died, when he arrived at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital on July 19th. Johnson was expected to appear in court Wednesday for a probable cause hearing, but it was put on hold. That came after her attorney and the prosecutor's office agreed yesterday to a delay so she can undergo a competency evaluation.

A review hearing is now set for February. Authorities say Noah Johnson was left in a car seat for two days in an apartment where the temperature reached into the 90's.

Lovily Johnson is being held in the Kent County Jail without bond.

