Mother of murdered 4-year-old faces three felony charges

KENT COUNTY, MICH. - Sonja Hernandez, the mother of murdered 4-year-old Giovanni Meijas, was charged with three felonies by the Kent County Prosecutor's Office.
Meijas was killed by Hernandez's boyfriend at the time, Elis Nelson Ortiz-Nieves, who was found guilty of murder.
Hernandez has been charged with one count of perjury for her testimony in the murder trial, which is a felony with a maximum life penalty. She is also charged with two counts of second degree child abuse.
The child abuse charges are not related to Meijas' murder.
In June 2017, Ortiz-Nieves was watching seven children, two of which were Ortiz-Nieves’, four were Hernandez's and one was a relative's.
Kent County Deputies were called to the residence when they found Meijas "actively dying on the kitchen floor." He died from blunt force trauma to the abdomen.
A date for Hernandez's arraignment has not been scheduled yet.
