MSP: Drive-by shooting suspect stabs K-9 before being arrested

REYNOLDS TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A suspect in an overnight drive-by shooting tried to stab a police K-9 before being taken into custody, Michigan State Police say.

The shooting happened around 3:50 a.m. on Howard City/Edmore Road in Reynolds Township.

Police say while they were on scene investigating, the victim in the shooting was getting text messages from the suspect and police were able to determine the suspect was at a gas station in Howard City.

According to a news release from MSP, troopers found the the suspect's vehicle and tried to pull them over, but the they took off. Police began to pursue them, but the chase ended a few miles away where two suspects ran off into a wooded area behind a house.

An MSP K-9 unit was brought to the wooded area to try and track the suspects down. Police say, one of the suspects tried to stab the K-9 with a pocket knife, but was tased and arrested.

The K-9 suffered a small cut.

Troopers did recovered the gun used in the shooting and say the serial number had been removed.

The two suspects were taken to the Montcalm County jail on several felony charges -- their names are being withheld until after their arraignments.

