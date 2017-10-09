MSP: Multiple guns, vehicle stolen over the weekend

Logo of the Michigan State Police on a patrol vehicle (Detroit Free Press)

KINDERHOOK TOWNSHIP, MICH. - According to a news release from Michigan State Police Marshall Post, Coldwater Detachment, authorities are investigating a breaking and entering that happened in Branch County.

The suspect, or suspects, broke into a home on East Copeland Road in Kinderhook Township sometime between 4 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m. on Sunday. Multiple guns and a vehicle were stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call MSP at 269-558-0500.

