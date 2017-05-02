MSP: Officer justified in shooting carjacking suspect

Victor Gonzalez, mugshot. (Photo: Michigan Department of Corrections)

WALKER, MICH. - According to Michigan State Police, a Grand Rapids police officer was justified in shooting a stabbing suspect earlier this year.

Victor Aldofo Gonzalez, 20, was shot by Officer Timothy Orent days after a stabbing and attempted carjacking outside a Meijer store in Walker on March 9.

Gonzalez, 20, was shot in an alley behind a building on Bridge Street just west of Seward Avenue NW two days after the incident at Meijer.

Based on a review of all written reports, witness statements and body camera video, the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office has ruled that Orent acted reasonably in choosing to employ deadly force against suspect Gonzalez to protect a fellow officer.

GRPD contacted the MSP Sixth District Special Investigation Section to conduct an independent investigation of the shooting.

Gonzalez is charged with carjacking, unlawful imprisonment, assault with intent to commit great bodily harm and assault with a dangerous weapon.

His case has moved to circuit court, where he could stand trial or enter a plea.

