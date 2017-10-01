MSP warns of multiple larcenies from vehicles in Sturgis

STURGIS, MICH. - The Michigan State Police Marshall Post's White Pigeon Detachment is warning residents in Sturgis of multiple larcenies from vehicles recently.
According to a news release from MSP, the thefts occurred between 9 a.m.,Sept. 17 and 10 a.m., Sept. 18 in the 68000 block of Vinewood Avenue in Sturgis.
One of the vehicles broken into was unlocked at the time and a wallet, among other person items, were stolen.
Anyone who might have information on this is asked to call the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269-558-0500.
