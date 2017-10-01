MSP warns of multiple larcenies from vehicles in Sturgis

Logo of the Michigan State Police on a patrol vehicle (Detroit Free Press)

STURGIS, MICH. - The Michigan State Police Marshall Post's White Pigeon Detachment is warning residents in Sturgis of multiple larcenies from vehicles recently.

According to a news release from MSP, the thefts occurred between 9 a.m.,Sept. 17 and 10 a.m., Sept. 18 in the 68000 block of Vinewood Avenue in Sturgis.

One of the vehicles broken into was unlocked at the time and a wallet, among other person items, were stolen.

Anyone who might have information on this is asked to call the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269-558-0500.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV