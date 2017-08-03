Murder charges issued in fatal shooting of Sgt. Collin Rose

Raymond Durham stands during his probable cause conference on March 24, 2017. (Photo: Rachel Woolf, Special to the Free Press)

Raymond Durham has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of Wayne State University Sgt. Collin Rose.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced the charges against the 61-year-old man during a news conference today. They include: first-degree premeditated murder, murder of a peace officer, possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

She joined Wayne State University Police Chief Anthony Holt and Detroit Police Chief James Craig to announce the charges at a 2 p.m. news conference.

Collin Rose (Photo: Wayne State University)

Rose was shot in the head on Nov. 22 and died the next day. He had just stopped a man on a bike and called for backup before he was shot.

In March, police said DNA evidence ties Durham to Rose and called him the prime suspect in the officer's death. Durham is expected to be arraigned on the new charges this afternoon.

Durham already faced charges in connection with the March 15 shooting of two Detroit police officers. He was found incompetent to stand trial on attempted murder charges in that case in May and is expected back in court later this afternoon on that case as well.

Police said they stopped Durham on Ash Street near Tillman to do a pedestrian investigation.

While he was detained, prosecutors say Durham fought with the officers and pulled a gun from his front waistband, then fired at the officers, leading to a shootout.

A manhunt ensued. Police said they tracked down Durham, who had multiple gunshot wounds, a couple of hours later at Vinewood and Michigan Avenue and arrested him.

A loaded 38-caliber revolver found with Durham was sent for ballistics testing.

Another man had been charged in Rose's death, but prosecutors dropped charges in December when the investigation eliminated him as a suspect.

