Murder suspect arrested after Oct. 2017 shooting death

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Deandre Lamar-Dante Johnson, 20, has been arrested in connection with the 2017 homicide of Daran Adams-Jackson.

Jackson was shot and killed at Cambridge Square Apartments on Mason Street NE in Grand Rapids around 9:00 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22.

The GRPD said Johnson is currently in custody on an unrelated charge and he will be arraigned

in the near future on homicide-open murder, felon in possession of a firearm and felony firearm. He will also be charged as a habitual offender.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV