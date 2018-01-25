Murder suspect arrested after Oct. 2017 shooting death

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Deandre Lamar-Dante Johnson, 20, has been arrested in connection with the 2017 homicide of Daran Adams-Jackson.
Jackson was shot and killed at Cambridge Square Apartments on Mason Street NE in Grand Rapids around 9:00 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22.
The GRPD said Johnson is currently in custody on an unrelated charge and he will be arraigned
in the near future on homicide-open murder, felon in possession of a firearm and felony firearm. He will also be charged as a habitual offender.
