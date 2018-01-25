WZZM
Close
Closings Alert 3 closing alerts
Weather Alert 4 weather alerts
Close

Murder suspect arrested after Oct. 2017 shooting death

Stafff , WZZM 4:36 PM. EST January 25, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Deandre Lamar-Dante Johnson, 20, has been arrested in connection with the 2017 homicide of Daran Adams-Jackson.

Jackson was shot and killed at Cambridge Square Apartments on Mason Street NE in Grand Rapids around 9:00 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22

The GRPD said Johnson is currently in custody on an unrelated charge and he will be arraigned
in the near future on homicide-open murder, felon in possession of a firearm and felony firearm. He will also be charged as a habitual offender. 

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

 

© 2018 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories