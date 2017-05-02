Stabbing suspect found incompetent for trial in roommate's death

Wellington Cortorreal is accused in a deadly March 10 stabbing. (Photo: Kent County Jail)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A judge has ruled that a man charged with stabbing and killing his roommate is not competent to stand trial.

Isaac Miguel died after the March 10, 2017, stabbing near Hayden Street and Norwich Avenue.

It was one of three stabbings in 12 hours in Grand Rapids.

Wellington Cortorreal, 41, was charged with murder in Miguel's death. Cortorreal will now undergo treatment until he is able to understand the charges against him and assist in his own defense.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a story idea? Contact Meteorologist Alana Nehring via email at anehring@wzzm13.com. Follow her on Twitter: @alananehring

© 2017 WZZM-TV