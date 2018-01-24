Murders up in Grand Rapids for start of 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - It is already a deadly start to the new year in Grand Rapids because there has been five murders so far in 2018, all of them in the past two weeks.

Three of them are unsolved and compared to last year, 2017, there were no homicides in the city until March.

The first murder started on Jan. 9 when Marcus Scott was stabbed to death on Hovey

Street. Germaine Brown and her 2-year-old grandson King Talbert died after they were shot inside her Montgomery Street house Jan. 17. Jan. 19 Curtis Swift was shot and killed inside a house of Straight Street. The fifth and most recent murder was Jan. 24 when 17-year-old Andre Hawkins was shot to death outside a house on Second Street NW.

“It is the fifth homicide, so far, in 2018,” confirms Sgt. Cathy Williams of the Grand Rapids Police Department. “We believe the victim was targeted. We have multiple gunshot wounds.”

In 2017 there were 13 murders in Grand Rapids and ten in 2016 and 2015. Only six in all of 2014.

