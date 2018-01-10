Muskegon-based drug trafficker gets 30 years in federal prison

Alfonzo Dewayne Johnson

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Alfonzo Dewayne Johnson of Muskegon has been sentenced to 30 years in prison by U.S. District Judge Janet T. Neff, to be followed by 10 years of supervised release.

Johnson, 43, pled guilty last year to conspiracy to distribute cocaine and crystal methamphetamine. He previously served a decade in federal prison for drug trafficking.

Following his discharge from federal supervision in the earlier case, Johnson led a scheme to import large quantities of cocaine and crystal methamphetamine from Mexico and to distribute them in West Michigan, U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge said. The conspiracy lasted more than two years and involved the four co-defendants in the case, all of whom have been convicted.

Demarco Knox was sentenced last month to 10 years in prison, and the other co-defendants — James Aubrey Kitchen, Devanda Montgomery and Alvin Rone — are awaiting sentencing.

Johnson and some of his co-conspirators wired money to Mexico and Johnson traveled to Mexico on multiple occasions. On March 5, 2017, Johnson was stopped in a car in possession of cocaine and crystal meth, and at the same time two search warrants were executed at residences in the Muskegon area where Johnson was storing a total of approximately 8 kilograms of cocaine and 4 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine. Birge said.

“Alfonzo Johnson was responsible for trafficking several pounds of cocaine and crystal methamphetamine to the Muskegon area and, as a result of this investigation, the West Michigan Enforcement Team (WEMET) and our federal law enforcement partners have slowed the devastation of what these particular drugs are doing to our community,” said Detective Andrew Fias, the Michigan State Police WEMET section commander.

This story originally appeared in the Grand Haven Tribune.

