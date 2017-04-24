Muskegon Heights shooting victim identified as wanted felon

O'Brian Pannell

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MICH. - Police along the Lakeshore have found a wanted felon after he was shot over the weekend in Muskegon Heights.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Satruday, April 22, in front of a a home in the 300 block of Rotterdame Avenue.

The Muskegon Heights police chief says officers found 28-year-old O'Brian Pannell in front of the home. He was shot in the abdomen and is recovering.

Pannell will be transferred to the county jail once he's released from the hospital.

The shooting remains under investigation.

