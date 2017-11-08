Muskgon's LGBTQ community in need of support center

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MICH. -

Over the weekend, Muskegon Heights police officers were called to the scene of a robbery.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 17-year-old victim who was lured to the area. He had been stripped of his clothes and possessions.

Police say the suspect beat the victim and took his clothes.

"This young man was targeted based on his sexual orientation," said D.J. Hilson the Muskegon County Prosecutor.

The victim was released from a Muskegon hospital after receiving treatment for cuts and bruises--many of which were to his face.

"This type of behavior should not and will not be tolerated in this community," said Chief Joseph Thomas Jr. of the Muskegon Heights Police.

The suspect, 18-year-old Trevon Godbolt, also know as Trevon Taylor, was charged Wednesday with unarmed robbery and unlawful imprisonment.

Both carry a maximum sentence of 15 years.

Police arrested Godbolt on Monday night, Nov. 7, according to Muskegon County prosecutor D.J. Hilson. He was arrested at a residence on Blue Lake Road by Michigan State Police, following a tip made to Silent Observer.

Video of the assault was posted on social media.

In the video, the assailant can be seen grabbing and beating the victim who yells, "please stop."

The suspect repeatedly calls the victim a "gay n-word" and verbally berates him. The victim is forced to strip all of his clothes off.

"Take the shirt off too," the suspect said. "I'm not playing with you...take everything off before you leave--even your drawers."

As the victim runs off naked, he is chased by two women, one of whom is filming the assault. She laughs and yells, "catch him."