New charges against gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar announced

The state's department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs has suspended former Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar's medical license.

LANSING, MICH. - A sports doctor charged with sexual assault is accused of molesting nine young gymnasts while treating them for injuries at his home, a Michigan State University clinic or a gymnastics club in the Lansing area.

Details were disclosed in affidavits presented Wednesday by a Michigan State University police detective. Dr. Larry Nassar faces roughly two dozen charges in Ingham and Eaton counties. He's accused of repeatedly assaulting Lansing-area gymnasts.

Det. Sgt. Andrea Munford says some victims were too young to know it was wrong. She says the girls trusted Nassar and saw him as a "god to the gymnasts."

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette and police plan to talk to reporters at 2:30 p.m.

Nassar worked for Michigan State and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

