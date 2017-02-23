No arrests made after hit-and-run suspect led police on chase, one officer injured

The Van Buren County Sheriff's Officer is searching for the driver of a maroon colored 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe that was involved in a hit and run crash and a police chase that left one Hartford Township police officer injured on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

HARTFORD TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A hit-and-run suspect not only flees the scene of the crash, but eludes police in a car crash that left one police officer injured.

According to the Van Buren Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to a hit-and-run crash that happen on Red Arrow Highway near 65th Street in Hartford Township. A woman called 911 on Wednesday, Feb. 22 saying she was hit by a maroon colored 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe with various stickers on the back of the truck.

Deputies began to search for the vehicle and while driving through Hartford, found a vehicle that matched the description given. According to a news release from Van Buren's Sheriff's Office, the deputies stopped the truck and attempted to make contact before the suspect drove away -- initiating the chase.

Deputies say that the driver was speeding through residential neighborhoods and drove recklessly through the Hartford School parking lot where children were playing. Officers were forced to follow at a distance to maintain safety.

During the chase, the suspect failed to stop at a stop sign near an area where Hartford Police were assisting the deputies. As a result, a Hartford City officer lost control of his car and crashed into a fire hydrant. He was injured and taken to the Lakeland Community Watervliet Hospital for treatment.

Deputies eventually terminated the pursuit for safety reasons -- no arrests were made. This investigation is ongoing and once finished, criminal charges will be pressed through the Van Buren County Prosecutor's Officer.

Van Buren Sheriff's Office is encouraging the public to contact them, Hartford City Police and/or Crime Stoppers with any information regarding this incident.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

(© 2017 WZZM)