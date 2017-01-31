North Muskegon PD asks for assistance identifying man

NORTH MUSKEGON - The North Muskegon Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the subject in this photo.

The subject is wanted for questioning in connection to an armed robbery that occurred on Jan. 14, 2017 in North Muskegon.

The suspect stole cash and lottery tickets in the robbery. Suspect was driving a dark color Chevrolet Equinox. The photograph is of the person who later cashed in those lottery tickets.

He is a black male last seen wearing glasses, a sweater that is cream in color, a "Louis Vuitton" hat and dark pants.

Anyone with information should contact the North Muskegon Police Department at 231-744-7413 or they can go through the Silent Observer website and file a tip sheet, to remain anonymous.

