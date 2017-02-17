Officer involved in Kuiper case takes 30-day suspension, no pay

Officer Adam Ickes. (Photo: Grand Rapids Police Department)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The city of Grand Rapids and the Grand Rapids Police Officers Association have reached an agreement on behalf of Police Officer Adam Ickes and his involvement with the former-Assistant Prosecutor Josh Kuiper Nov. 19, 2016.

According to the statement, Officer Ickes has accepted a 30-day suspension without pay as well as acknowledge and accepted responsibility for his role during the event.

City Manager Greg Sundstrom said Ickes’ disciplinary agreement was made swiftly with strong resolve for the benefit of the City of Grand Rapids, the Grand Rapids Police Department and the community.

Ickes, Warwick and Janiskee were responding GRPD staff members to former-Assistant Prosecutor Josh Kuiper's alcohol-related crash on Nov. 19, 2016.. Kuiper was leaving a retirement party for his outgoing Prosecutor William Forsyth when he hit a parked car and injured the owner.

►Related: Victim of crash involving Kent County assistant prosecutor: 'I flew 60 feet'

The three officers involved in the crash were investigated for giving Kuiper 'preferential treatment' after he left the crash scene with only a citation, although he admitted to drinking on camera. In a phone call from Ickes to Janiskee, Kuiper is described as being hammered. Janiskee advises Ickes to call him back on an unrecorded line.

►Related: Lawsuit reveals officer said Assistant Prosecutor was 'hammered'

Kuiper faces a charge of reckless driving causing injury, a five-year felony, and a misdemeanor charge of moving violation causing injury.

Termination hearings for Sergeant Thomas Warwick and Lieutenant Matthew Janiskee are scheduled in the coming weeks.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM ;13 app now.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

(© 2017 WZZM)