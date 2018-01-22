Officer-involved shooting fatally wounds suspect in Calhoun County

One man is dead after a police involved shooting at Tree Top Apartments. (Photo: Trace Christenson / Battle Creek Enquirer)

BATTLE CREEK, MICH. - Michigan State Police are investigating after a man was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Battle Creek.

Calhoun County dispatchers tell WZZM 13 the shooting happened between 8:45 and 9 a.m. near the intersection of E. Burnham Street and Riverside Drive Monday, Jan. 22.

The shooting occurred while the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team, of which the Battle Creek Police Department is a member, was trying to make an arrest at the Tree Top Apartments.

According to our partner, the Battle Creek Enquirer, the suspect died from his injuries.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

