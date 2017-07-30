One year later, fatal shooting of nurse in Oakland County remains unsolved

OAKLAND - Despite hundreds of tips, multiple rewards and repeated pleas for information, the death of a 31-year-old nurse shot while on a jog in northern Oakland County remains unsolved a year later.

Alexandra Brueger, an avid runner, was gunned down on a rural rode in Rose Township one year ago today.

“We have no closure,” her mother, Nikki Brueger, told the Free Press. “We’ve been consumed for a year now on why this happened and who did this.”

Alexandra, who went by nicknames Ally and Alex, ran 10 miles a day, her family said. She was shot in the back with a shotgun in the area of the 11200 block of Fish Lake Road about 2 p.m.

“Detectives are looking for any information, no matter how small, from anyone who may have seen Ally jogging that day or anything suspicious in that area during that time period,” Michigan State Police said in a news release.

Police, who said Brueger was known to run the same route almost daily, have received more than 200 tips so far — just not the one that will solve the case.

“We are hoping that someone will come forward with the final piece of the puzzle,” Michigan State Police spokesman 1st Lt. Michael Shaw said in an e-mail Friday.

He said the case hasn’t become cold and detectives work every lead they get.

Brueger’s mom called the person responsible for killing her only child a “coward.” Her daughter, who was 4 feet 9 and weighed 98 pounds, was shot four times in the back on a Saturday afternoon less than 2 miles from her home, Nikki Brueger said.

Alexendra Brueger worked at Providence Park Hospital in Novi and had a passion for writing.

“She was kind, thoughtful, considerate and she had a dry, witty sense of humor,” her mom said, calling the family's loss “inconceivable.”

Multiple rewards are being offered in the case, including up to $8,500 for information that leads to an arrest from Crime Stoppers of Michigan and up to $5,000 from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

“This person is still out there,” Nikki Brueger said. “And people in our community are afraid, still ... If this can happen to our daughter, a mile and a half from our home on a Saturday afternoon, then it can happen to anyone.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Michigan State Police tip line at 855-MICH-TIP (855-642-4847) or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP (800-773-2587).

