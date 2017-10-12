Open murder charges issued to ex-boyfriend of missing Wyoming mother

WYOMING, MICH. - According to a news release from the Wyoming Department of Public Safety, the department obtained an arrest warrant charging Andrew Hudson with open murder.

Hudson is 35-year-old Ana Carrillo's ex-boyfriend. Carrillo was last seen Sunday morning, Sept. 3.

Authorities in West Michigan have been extensively investigating Carrillo's disappearance. Wyoming DPS says evidence gathered from the investigation will show Hudson is responsible for her disappearance and murder.

Hudson will be arraigned on the murder charge Thursday afternoon.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13.

