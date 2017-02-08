Ottawa County couple accused of soliciting teens for sex

Anuj and Leslie Chopra (Photo: Ottawa County Sheriff's Department)

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A married couple in Ottawa County is suspected of soliciting minors for sex.

Police were lead to Anuj Chopra, 41, and wife Leslie, 42, when a parent told a deputy they were concerned about the couple's behavior, according to an Ottawa County Sheriff's Department news release sent Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Anuj Chopra is charged with human trafficking for allegedly trying to entice two 16 year olds for sex in exchange for money. Leslie Chopra is charged with distributing sexually explicit materials to minors and using a computer to commit a crime for trying to entice a 16 year old to have sex with her, police allege.

The couple became acquainted with the victims through their 16-year-old daughter, police say.

Search warrants were issued on multiple electronic devices, and police say it appears the couple solicited minors for sexual acts in the Jamestown and Hudsonville areas. No information right now allows police to say that any acts actually occurred, the release states.

The Chopras were charged Wednesday and released on bond. Court appearances are being scheduled.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT or submit tips to mosotips.com.

