Over 100 Lake Michigan Credit Union debit cards involved in fraud

Lake Michigan Credit Union posted on Facebook on Monday, Jan. 22 saying that over "100 LMCU cards experienced fraudulent activity" over the weekend.

According to the bank, all compromised cards were shut down and new ones will be issued. Additionally, any money that was stolen out of people's accounts will be reimbursed.

Those responsible for the stolen information were able to access debit cards numbers and pin numbers, but not their financial information.

LMCU said that they are working with law enforcement to investigate.

If you think your account was compromised because of the LMCU debit card fraud, you can call the number on the back of your card or call (800) 242-9790 or visit a LMCU branch.

