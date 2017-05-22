Pair arrested following crash in Scottville

Shot of glass of whisky, car keys and handcuffs, stock image (Photo: Vstock LLC)

SCOTTVILLE, MICH. - A 27-year-old Kentwood man was arrested by Mason County Sheriff’s Deputies on charges of operating while intoxicated, driving while license suspended, open intoxicants and no insurance.

His passenger, a 39-year-old Fountain woman, was arrested on charges of open intoxicants and possession of a schedule 4 drug Sunday, May 21, after their vehicle crashed into a tree in front of McPhail Field on State Street near Reinberg Road.

“The Mason/Oceana 911 Center received a call reporting a reckless driver traveling eastbound on US 10 in Amber Township,” Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole said. “A ‘be on the lookout’ was put out and a MCSO deputy on patrol in Scottville clocked the vehicle traveling at 101 in a 40 zone on radar entering the City of Scottville.

"As the deputy turned his patrol car around, the vehicle ran off the road, jumped a curb and struck a tree. Neither occupant was injured and both were arrested.”

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 Mason County Press