GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. (WZZM) - Two people have entered pleas for their roles in the May, 2016 overdose death of a Cedar Springs man, who had his last moments recorded on video after being injected with heroin.

Police say the victim’s wife, 43-year-old Bonnie Lee Price, provided the heroin used in the fatal overdose, part of which she recorded at their home in Kent County’s Nelson Township.

Her co-defendant, Jordan-Luke Vandenbosch, is accused of injecting Joshua Price, 34, with the fatal dose in early May.

Vandenbosch, 30, pleaded guilty to delivery of a controlled substance causing death, a potential life offense. In exchange for his plea, the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office dismissed two other charges. The agreement recommends that his minimum term not exceed seven years in prison.

Bonnie Price pleaded guilty to delivery/manufacture of heroin and tampering with evidence. In exchange for her plea, prosecutors agreed not to charge her with delivery of a controlled substance causing death. The agreement calls for a minimum term not to exceed slightly more than three years in prison.

The pair entered pleas Monday, Jan. 30 before Kent County Circuit Court Judge Dennis Leiber on the day their trials were to get underway. They’ll return to court for sentencing on March 9.

A probable cause affidavit used to charge the pair paints a disturbing picture of what happened inside the Price home on 17 Mile Road west of Myers Lake Avenue NE near Cedar Springs.

Bonnie Price admitted to giving Vandenbosch the heroin, which he then mixed and put into three syringes. Vandenbosch injected Price and believes he then injected her husband and himself, court records show.

“Bonnie Price admitted that she had made a video recording of Joshua Price after he had been injected with heroin, which showed him to be in a distressed breathing state,’’ Kent County Sheriff’s Detective Jason Russo wrote in a probable cause affidavit. “Bonnie Price also admitted to calling several friends attempting to find Narcan.’’

Narcan, or naloxone, is a drug that can reverse an opiate overdose instantly. A growing number of police agencies now carry it as standard equipment.

Bonnie Price told investigators she called 911 after her husband stopped breathing. He was pronounced dead at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital. An autopsy lists the cause of death acute heroin toxicity.

Kent County investigators say Vandenbosch cleaned up drugs and drug paraphernalia while waiting for rescuers to arrive.

The pair also tossed Joshua Price’s cell phone into a trash bin at a Meijer store on Alpine Avenue NW to get rid of suspected text messages about illegal drugs, court documents show.

State lawmakers in 2006 passed a law making it a felony to deliver a controlled substance causing death. Prosecutions are rare; it was last used by the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office two years ago in a fatal methadone overdose.

Joshua Price is one of at least 62 people to die from a fatal drug overdose in Kent County in 2016; nearly a third were from heroin. Several other cases are pending.

