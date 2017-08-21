Passenger tries to get rid of marijuana by eating it during traffic stop

Driving high, marijuana and car key isolated on white. (Photo: Thinkstock)

VAN BUREN COUNTY, MICH. - Van Buren County deputies arrested a 17 year old for driving under the influence of drugs.

The police pulled the driver over on Sunday, Aug. 20, after receiving calls about two people smoking marijuana in a car on Interstate 94.

The deputies noticed that the front seat passenger, an 18-year-old woman, was eating something. When she opened her mouth a bunch of marijuana fell out.

The driver then admitted that he was under the influence of marijuana while driving. He was arrested and put in Van Buren County Jail, and the passenger was cited for possession of marijuana.

