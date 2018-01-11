Pastor gets 60 days behind bars and probation

(Photo: Kent County Jail)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A Grand Rapids pastor plead guilty during October 2017 to accosting a child for immoral purposes, and on Thursday, Jan. 11 he was sentenced to a 60-day jail stint.

David Diehl, 40, was arrested in 2016 after a craigslist sting operation where he unknowingly texted an undercover cop in regard to meeting his 11-year-old daughter for sex.

"This case is not a reflection of who I am...I am a good person," Diehl told the judge before his sentencing.

Once he is released from jail, Diehl will be placed on probation, which prohibits him from using any device that connects to the internet.

Diehl, who had no prior criminal record, admitted to officers that he had a ''sexual interest'' in children ages 12 to 13, according to court documents.

Read more: Pastor nabbed in police sex sting enters plea to accosting children

Initially, Diehl's lawyer attempted to have the case thrown out, but there was enough evidence to take the case to trial, but before it made it that far - Diehl admitted his guilt.

The maximum time for this charge is four years.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV