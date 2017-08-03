Patten formally charged in double-murder

Zachary Michael Patten

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - The man police say committed murders in two West Michigan counties is now formally charged.

Zachary Patten was arraigned Thursday, Aug. 3, in Kalamazoo County for the shooting death of Graciela Portillo- Esparza late last month. Investigators say the 32 year old killed her during an argument involving someone else in Kalamazoo.

Police say he then drove 30 miles south to St. Joseph County and killed 29-year-old Shane Richardson -- the husband of Patten's ex-wife.

He was arrested after approaching officers in South Bend, Indiana and telling them he needed to be arrested.

