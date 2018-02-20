Pilfered funds used for rent and Victoria's Secret, brings union worker prison

(Photo: IBEW)

EDMORE, MICH. - A mid-Michigan office manager who admitted to pilfering $307,000 in union funds, which she used to pay rent and make credit payments at numerous businesses, including Victoria’s Secret and Kay Jewelers, was sentenced Tuesday to four years in federal prison.

Stephanie Marie DeBoer, 41, wrote checks to herself for nearly four years, federal court records show. She also used union credit cards to buy Katy Perry concert tickets and more than $5,000 in merchandize from Victoria’s Secret.

“She is scared and saddened by her choices and the loss of her freedom,’’ defense attorney Jolene J. Weiner-Vatter wrote in a sentencing memorandum.

DeBoer, who had been living in Cedar Springs, worked as office manager and bookkeeper at International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 876. Located in the Montcalm County community of Edmore, IBEW Local 876 has more than 1,700 members, according to a union website. As office manager, DeBoer earned $55,400, federal records show.

During a November appearance in U.S. District Court, DeBoer pleaded guilty to embezzlement and theft of union funds, a five-year felony. In exchange for her plea, the government agreed to dismiss a charge of failure to appear at two federal court hearings in July.

DeBoer, a mother of two, is also on the hook for $307,562 in restitution. Once she gets out of prison, DeBoer will serve three years on supervised release.

Federal investigators say DeBoer wrote checks to herself out of the union’s general checking account. She also obtained money by writing unauthorized checks out of the union’s safety clothing fund.

The money was used to pay rent and to make payments on 16 personal credit accounts. The accounts included Verizon, Victoria's Secret, Kay Jewelers, Sam’s Club, Best Buy and Citibank. The embezzlement ran from at least 2012 through Sept. 2015 when she worked as bookkeeper and office manager, court records show.

“How was DeBoer able to steal so much money from the union? She took advantage of her position as the sole employee responsible for producing the union’s monthly financial reports and responding to audits,’’ Assistant U.S. Attorney Clay Stiffler wrote in a sentencing memorandum.

DeBoer was also the only employee with online access to the union’s bank and credit card accounts, Stiffler wrote.

“She hid her tracks by altering the union’s books and credit card statements,’’ Stiffler wrote in court documents. “She was also able to fool the union’s auditors.’’

DeBoer “offers that there is no excuse for her poor judgment, decision and behavior,’’ Weiner-Vatter, the defense attorney, wrote in a sentencing memorandum.

DeBoer was taking several prescription medications, including oxycodone and fentanyl, to treat chronic nerve pain. Her health issues “have consumed her and greatly interfered with her life, leading to her poor choices and decisions,’’ Weiner-Vatter wrote.

