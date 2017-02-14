Plea entered in fatal September shooting in Grand Rapids

(Photo: Kent County Jail)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A Grand Rapids man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for a late September shooting on the city’s Southeast Side that killed one person and left the victim’s teenaged stepson critically injured with a gunshot to the neck.

Martez McLaughlin, 22, entered guilty pleas Monday in Kent County Circuit Court. In addition to the murder, he pleaded guilty to attempted murder and felony use of a firearm.

Under a plea agreement, McLaughlin faces a minimum of 25 years in prison for second-degree murder and a mandatory two-year term for the weapons charge.

►Earlier: 1 person killed, another critically injured in Grand Rapids shooting

McLaughlin was arrested a day after the Sept. 26 shooting. He was charged with open murder, attempted murder and felony use of a firearm for the 9:30 p.m. incident on Eastern Avenue near Oakdale Street SE.

The shooting followed a dispute at a home on Eastern. After being shot once in the chest, 38-year-old Joseph Charles Banks fled to nearby party store, where he collapsed and died.

Grand Rapids police performed CPR on the wounded boy, identified as Banks’ stepson. He has since recovered. Friends and family held a vigil two days later outside O&E Party Store on Eastern, near the shooting scene.

A medical examiner testified that Banks died from a single gunshot to the right upper chest that traveled downward and exited through his back.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Contact John Hogan: johnhogan@wzzm13.com. Follow him on Twitter @JohnHoganWZZM.

(© 2017 WZZM)