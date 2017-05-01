Pleas entered by former Cascade firefighter in teen sex case

Former Cascade Township firefighter Clem Bell enters pleas Monday, May 1 in sex case involving teen girl. (Photo: John Hogan, WZZM 13)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A former Cascade Township firefighter investigators say had sex with a 16-year-old girl he knew through a firehouse Explorer program pleaded guilty Monday, May 1, to three felony charges stemming from nude photos he had of the girl.

Clem Harold Bell, 51, pleaded guilty to promoting child sexually abusive activity and using a computer to commit a crime; both are felonies punishable by up to seven years in prison. Bell also pleaded guilty to possession of child sexually abusive material, a four-year offense.

More: Prosecutor: Firefighter charged in sex case left notes for victim

Earlier: Ex-Cascade Township firefighter charged with child sexually abusive activity

The charges stem from a relationship Bell had with the girl, who was part of an Explorer program offered by Cascade Township Fire Department for young adults between the ages of 14 and 21 years interested in firefighting and emergency services. Township officials say they have since suspended the program.

A second firefighter, Steven David Drake, 32, was also charged. He has an appearance set for next week in Kent County Circuit Court. Bell and Drake have since left the fire department.

The charges follow an investigation launched in mid-December when the girl's parents contacted the Kent County Sheriff's Department to report sexual activity between their daughter and two firefighters, according to court records.

The teen said she communicated with Bell and Drake "while they were working at the Cascade Fire Department,'' court records show.

"At the time of these sexual relationships, (the girl) was an 'Explorer' at the fire department and was learning the firefighting trade,'' according to a search warrant affidavit in 63rd District Court.

She told investigators she was involved in a sexual relationship with Bell, and he asked her to send nude photos of herself via text message, court records show.

"Bell has the photos stored on an 'App' on his phone,'' the girl said, according to court records. The 'App' is password protected and the photos are explicit, court records show.

She said firefighters had access to the township computers "and recalled a time in which Bell did an Internet search on the township computer looking for the 'age of consent' in Michigan,'' court records show.

Because the girl is 16, the age of consent in Michigan, there were no criminal sexual conduct charges issued. Investigators say it is illegal to share nude images of a person under the age of 18.

Both Drake and Bell admitted that they received several nude photos of the girl on their phones, court records show.

In exchange for today’s pleas, the prosecution has agreed to dismiss a more serious count of using a computer to commit a crime and child sexually abusive commercial activity. Both are punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Under the plea agreement, the prosecutor will recommend that Bell be placed on probation and serve no more than one year in the Kent County Jail. Kent County Circuit Court Judge Mark Trusock, who accepted the guilty pleas, is not bound by that agreement.

The case is being handled by the Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office because of Bell’s position as a firefighter.

Bell will return to Trusock’s court for sentencing next month. He remains in the Kent County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV