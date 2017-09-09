Police: 2 suspects sought after shooting 24 rounds into one house

Grand Rapids Police Department (Photo: GRPD)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Police in Grand Rapids are working to learn more about a shooting that left one person injured Saturday night.

It happened around 11 p.m. on 6th Street near McReynolds Avenue.

Police say three people were on the porch and three others were inside when someone shot 24 rounds at the house. One of the people on the porch was hit in the left bicep.

Police tell us that they are looking for two suspects in connection to the shooting, but do not have descriptions of either.

Anyone with information that could further the investigation is asked to call GRPD at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

