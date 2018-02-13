Police: 29-year-old man shot and killed in Muskegon

Valley Street in the area where police found a 29-year-old man shot in the head on Monday, Feb. 12. (Photo: Jon Mills, WZZM 13)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - The Muskegon Police Department is investigating a man's death after he was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

Just after 10:45 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 12, officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Valley Street on reports of a person shot.

When they arrived on scene, officers found a 29-year-old Muskegon man unresponsive inside of a house with a gunshot wound to the head.

According to police, the victim later died due to his wound and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The incident is under active investigation and more information will be release when it becomes available. If anyone has any information on this incident please call the Muskegon Police Department as 231-7246750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

