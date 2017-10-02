Police: Armed robbery at Grand Rapids' Taco Bell

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - According to Grand Rapids Police Department, a Grand Rapids Taco Bell was robbed at gunpoint early Monday morning.
It happened around 6 a.m. at the Taco Bell located at 605 Leonard Street NW.
The suspect was not located following the robbery.
Police did not provide any further information on the suspect.
