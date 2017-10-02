Police: Armed robbery at Grand Rapids' Taco Bell

Grand Rapids Police Department (Photo: GRPD)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - According to Grand Rapids Police Department, a Grand Rapids Taco Bell was robbed at gunpoint early Monday morning.

It happened around 6 a.m. at the Taco Bell located at 605 Leonard Street NW.

The suspect was not located following the robbery.

Police did not provide any further information on the suspect.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV