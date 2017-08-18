Marijuana crop, file photo. (Photo: iStock)

BERRIEN COUNTY, MICH. - The Berrien County Sheriff Department arrested Byron Paul-Ricardo Sambat, 41, who was growing a large amount of illegal marijuana out of a house on Mallard Dr.

On Aug. 15 the police were called to the house because of a suspicious vehicle complaint when a detective noticed signs of marijuana being grown.

After getting a search warrant, the police looked in the house and found 347 marijuana plants, which is approximately 8.8 pounds of processed marijuana.

Sambat fled the scene, but he was arrested a short time later for possession with intent to distribute, growing marijuana and maintaining a drug house.

