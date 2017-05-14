Police: Charges likely against driver who 'launched' truck into house porch

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police vehicle (Photo: KDPS)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - The driver of a pickup truck that crashed into a Kalamazoo home faces a slate of charges in connection to illegal drugs and other offenses.

Police responded just before 8 a.m. Sunday, May 14, to the home in the area of Grand Avenue and West Main Street, where the truck was found crashed into the home's front porch, according to a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety news release.

It somehow drove off the runway and launched itself into the porch, police say.

The 25-year-old Kalamazoo driver was found collapsed in the road. They were given aid by paramedics and sent to an area hospital for treatment.

However, police say there likely will be numerous consequences: the unnamed driver faces several charges as stolen property, meth lab components, suspected narcotics and more were found inside the truck.

Charges against the driver are pending.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call police at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

© 2017 WZZM-TV