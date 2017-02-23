TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Death of Newaygo County girl investigated
-
Giraffe watch is on a the world awaits the birth of a calf
-
Pedestrian hit and run over expected to survive
-
Police chase ends with crash in Wyoming
-
'Real Men, Real Women' Billboard Stirs Debate, Protest
-
Surgeon sentenced life in prison
-
Ex-NFL player and coach says he was fired over social media post
-
I-196 crash closes highway for hours
-
Mark Wahlberg visits Grand Rapids
-
When the War came to Dorr
More Stories
-
VIDEO: Police release dash cam video of officer and…Feb 23, 2017, 3:50 p.m.
-
Driver charged in freeway accident that injured two,…Feb 23, 2017, 3:47 p.m.
-
Kalamazoo Public Schools Closed Friday because of FluFeb 23, 2017, 5:31 p.m.