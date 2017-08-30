Police chase Kalamazoo man through three counties

Police car lights (Photo: Thinkstock)

MARSHALL, MICH. - On Wednesday morning Aug. 30, state troopers responded to a report of an unconscious man at a motel in Marshall.

According to paramedics, the man woke up and drove away. Police spotted his car on I-69, but he refused to pull over.

The man ended up leading Michigan State Police on a car chase through three counties.

Deputies set up spike strips at the Calhoun-Hillsdale county line, but the man lost control of his car and crashed at M-99.

He then tried to run away but was caught by a police dog.

Investigators say the man was already wanted on a prior charge of running away from police.

