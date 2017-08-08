Police: Homicide victim's body dismembered by chainsaw

Mug shot of 29-year-old Anthony Shawn Blamer, Jr. (Photo: Michigan Department of Corrections)

SHERMAN TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A 29-year-old man has been arraigned on charges relating to a homicide investigation in Newaygo County.

Anthony Shawn Blamer, Jr. was arraigned Tuesday, Aug. 8, in the 78th District Court on charges of dead body mutilation, failing to contact authorities about a dead person and being a habitual offender.

The investigation started after deputies were called to an area within Crystal Trails between 20th and 28th Streets just after 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, on the report of a body found.

Undated phone of 28-year-old D'Anthony Keenan. (Photo: Courtesy)

Investigators told the court Blamer and the victim, 28-year-old D'Anthony Keenan, met on Friday at a North Muskegon car wash.

Blamer told detectives Keenan pulled a handgun during an argument about money. Blamer told police the gun went off during a struggle and the bullet hit Keenan in the head, as well as more shots.

Blamer then told investigators he drove Keenan's white SUV to a park and ride in northern Muskegon County, where the vehicle was later found.

Blamer says he left the SUV there and returned Saturday after buying a chainsaw. Detectives say Blamer then dismembered Keenan's body.

People found the torso on Saturday on a two track in Newaygo County.

Investigators found the suspect by reviewing the victim's Facebook page and finding that they had contact recently.

Police arrested Blamer on Monday afternoon in Newaygo County during a traffic stop with no issues.

A detective told the court the suspect admitted to the allegations and led detectives to a swamp where he got rid of the chainsaw. He also led authorities to Oceana County where there was a bag with Keenan's head and hands inside.

Blamer is being held on a $100,000 cash bond. He says he plans to hire his own attorney.

