Police identify man killed in Lansing shooting, no arrests made

Lansing police had the 1600 block of East Kalamazoo Street blocked because of a shooting in Lansing, Saturday, February 11, 2017.

LANSING, MICH. - Police identified Sunday the 29-year-old man who died following a shooting on Lansing's east side Saturday afternoon that wounded two other men.

Dominique Laurenz Simmons, a Lansing resident, was pronounced dead at a local hospital after a shooting Saturday afternoon inside a barbershop near the intersection of Kalamazoo and Shepard streets, Lansing police said in a news release.

An 18-year-old Lansing resident and a 23-year-old Detroit resident are in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police responded to a report of a shooting at 3:32 p.m. at Kutt II, a barbershop in the 1600 block of Kalamazoo Street north of Interstate 496 and west of U.S. 127.

They located two male subjects with gunshot wounds who were transported to local hospitals by ambulance. A third subject was dropped off at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

None of the barbershop employees were injured during the shooting, police said late Saturday.

No arrests have been made. Police continue to investigate the shooting.

In a release Sunday morning, Lansing Police Chief Mike Yankowski said an autopsy will be conducted by the Ingham County Medical Examiner's Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Andy Hogan at 483-6861, the Lansing Police Department at 483-4600 or Crime Stoppers at 483-7867.

