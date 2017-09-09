Police in Grand Rapids find two men shot to death, investigation underway

Police found two men shot to death in Grand Rapids early Saturday morning -- an investigation in underway. (Photo: John Linsley, WZZM 13)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Police in Grand Rapids are investigating after officers found two men shot to death early Saturday morning.

According to a news release from the Grand Rapids Police Department, officers were flagged down near the intersection of Division Avenue and Graham Street around 1:45 a.m. for a car that had been driven into nearby trees.

When officers looked inside the vehicle, they found a 27-year-old man shot to death.

A 23-year-old man -- who had also been shot to death -- was found about 50 years away in the Big Save parking lot.

Police did not specify if there were any suspects in custody, however they are actively investigating the incident. Anyone with information that could further the investigation is asked to call GRPD at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV