Police in search of suspected gas thief

Sand Lake Police are searching for a suspected gas thief. (Photo: Sand Lake Police Department)

SAND LAKE, MICH. - The Sand Lake Police is calling for the public's help in locating a suspected gas thief and the car driven.

Police say for the last month, the blue colored SUV in the photos has taken off from the Wesco gas station on 81 Northland Drive, without paying for the gas.

The vehicle is described as a blue SUV with a ball hitch and a yellow sticker on its rear side window. Police say there also appears to be other stickers at the back of the car.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Sand Lake Police Department at 616-776-1900.

