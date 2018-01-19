Police investigate fatal house fire as murder

Fire truck at night, file photo. (Photo: Thinkstock)

ELLSWORTH TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A murder investigation is being conducted by the Michigan State Police, Mount Pleasant Post, after the remains of 79-year-old Evelyn Louise Ware of Ellsworth Township were discovered following a house fire.

On Jan. 10, troopers from the Mount Pleasant post and the LeRoy Township Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire on Lakola Road in Ellsworth Township, according to the Michigan State Police.

Following the fire, human remains were found at the scene. An autopsy revealed that the remains were that of Ware, police said.

The Lake County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Ware’s death a homicide following the autopsy.

Troopers from the Mount Pleasant and Hart posts, Sixth District Headquarters, along with investigators from the Michigan State Police Fire Investigation Unit are investigating.

Police are asking for the public’s help in solving this homicide.

This story originally appeared in the Ludington Daily News.

