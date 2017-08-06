Police investigate shooting: Multiple shell casings found, but no victim

Wyoming Police (Photo: WZZM)

WYOMING, MICH. - Wyoming police are investigating a second shooting that occurred over the weekend.

According to a news release from the Wyoming Department of Public Safety, around 1:40 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6, police were sent to 36th Street SW, near Burr Avenue SW on reports of shots fired in the parking lot of the 36th Street Sports Lounge.

When police got there, several people were leaving the area. There were multiple shell casings in the lot, however, police did not find a victim.

A witness told police that a man threw something into a nearby dumpster, which was later determined to be a handgun. Two suspects, both from Saginaw, were stopped and identified by a witness.

Both suspects, a 25-year-old man and a 27-year-old man, were arrested and lodged in the Kent County Correction Facility on a carrying a concealed weapon charge.

Police will continue to investigate the incident and ask anyone with information to call them at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

