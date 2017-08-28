Police investigating a home invasion in Cascade Township

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, MICH. - On Monday, Aug. 28, Kent County Police responded to a home invasion near 60th St. and Alaska Ave in Cascade Township.

The homeowner confronted the suspect who was trying to steal items from a car parked inside the garage.

The suspect who was wearing a dark colored hooded jacket fled the area in a dark colored Honda Accord with two other suspects. The car was found a short time later abandoned at 68th Street and Kraft Avenue where it crashed into a stop sign and utility pole.

It was later discovered that the car had been stolen two weeks ago from a home in Gaines Township.

Police set up a perimeter and used a GRPD K9 unit to track the suspects, but they were not located.

If you have any information contact Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or the Kent County Sheriff’s Dept. Detective Bureau at 616-632-6125.

