Police investigating armed robbery at Holland bank, suspect still on the loose

Photos of the suspect who robbed a Macatawa Bank in Holland on Wednesday, Feb. 14. (Photo: Courtesy of HDPS)

HOLLAND, MICH. - The Holland Department of Public Safety is searching for a suspect involved in a bank robbery Wednesday evening.

Officers were called to the Macatawa Bank located at 701 Maple Avenue just after 3:15 p.m. to reports of an armed robbery.

Police say the suspect walked into the bank and demanded money from the tellers.The suspect was reportedly holding a short handgun and was able to get an undisclosed amount from the bank.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black mask, sweat pants, along with white and red sneakers.

Officers set up a perimeter in the area and tried to track the suspect down with a HDPS K, but were unsuccessful.

Anyone with information that may authorities is asked to contact the department of public safety at 616-355-1150 or Silent Observer at 1-877-887-4536.

