Police investigating attempted abduction near Fruitport schools

Fruitport police cruiser (Photo: Fruitport Police/Facebook)

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Police in Fruitport Township are investigating an attempted abduction of a high school student.

It happened Wednesday morning on Pontaluna near 6th Street as the girl walked to school. As the girl walked a faded yellow van with rust on the bottom slowed down.

Police say the driver asked the girl several times if she wanted a ride to school. He then told her to get in the van, at that time the girl ran away.

Social media reports indicated that the van did not have side windows. Information given to officers indicated there were windows on the back of the van on the drivers and passenger sides.

The driver is described as a heavy set white man in his 40's-50's, bald, glasses and a mustache.

Police are increasing patrols around the Fruitport Schools. They are asking parents to talk to their children about personal safety and to report any suspicious activity.

Police ask If anyone has any information regarding this incident or observed a vehicle matching this description to call Fruitport Police at (231) 865-8477.

© 2017 WZZM-TV