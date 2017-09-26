Police investigating early morning homicide in Muskegon Heights

Muskegon Heights Police Department cruiser, file photo. (Photo: Jon Mills, WZZM 13)

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MICH. - Authorities in Muskegon Heights are investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday, Sept. 26.

According to the Muskegon Heights Police Department, a 28-year-old man was shot around 3 a.m., but they were not immediately called.

Eventually, someone reported seeing a man down in a front yard on Howell Avenue. Police found the man suffering from a single gunshot wound to the shoulder. He was shot with a what investigators believe to be a small caliber handgun.

Investigators say it looks as though the man was moved from somewhere else to the Howell Street area after being shot.

No one has been arrested in connection to this shooting, however police are working a number of leads and say that if the public cooperates they could have someone located and arrested soon.

The Muskegon County Violent Crimes Task Force was called in to help Muskegon Heights Police with the investigation.

