Police looking for burglary suspect in Mecosta County

Rose White, WZZM 1:05 PM. EDT August 21, 2017

MECOSTA TWP, MICH. - The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify a burglary suspect who stole several thousands of dollars worth of new power equipment on Saturday, Aug. 19.

He was caught on surveillance while burglarizing a business in Mecosta Township.

Anyone that may know the burglar's identity is asked to contact the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office at 231-592-0150.

© 2017 WZZM-TV


