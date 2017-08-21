Police looking for burglary suspect in Mecosta County

This man was captured on surveillance on Saturday, Aug. 19 (Photo: Mecosta County Sheriff)

MECOSTA TWP, MICH. - The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify a burglary suspect who stole several thousands of dollars worth of new power equipment on Saturday, Aug. 19.

He was caught on surveillance while burglarizing a business in Mecosta Township.

Anyone that may know the burglar's identity is asked to contact the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office at 231-592-0150.

(Photo: Mecosta County Sheriff)

