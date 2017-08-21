Police looking for burglary suspect in Mecosta County

MECOSTA TWP, MICH. - The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify a burglary suspect who stole several thousands of dollars worth of new power equipment on Saturday, Aug. 19.
He was caught on surveillance while burglarizing a business in Mecosta Township.
Anyone that may know the burglar's identity is asked to contact the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office at 231-592-0150.
