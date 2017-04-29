Police looking for Kalamazoo-area bank robbery suspect

A male suspect is wanted in a robbery Saturday, April 29, in Oshtemo Township. (Photo: Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Department)

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Kalamazoo County authorities ask for help in identifying a bank robbery suspect.

The robbery happened just before 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at the Old National Bank, located near the intersection of Stadium Drive and 9th Street, according to Kalamazoo County Undersheriff Paul Matyas.

The suspect entered the bank and told the tellers he was there to rob it, a news release states. He was given cash and then ran off.

A male suspect is wanted in a robbery Saturday, April 29, in Oshtemo Township. (Photo: Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Department)

Police say the money contained a dye pack and tear gas device to help identify it as being stolen.

The suspect is described as a white male, 6-foot-2-inches tall, wearing a black kit cap, black jacket and black or dark blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Department at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

